Linker Coin (LNC) Trading Down 13% This Week

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $873.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

