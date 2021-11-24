Emily Fairbairn Buys 5,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 18th, Emily Fairbairn bought 5,000 shares of Movano stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00.

MOVE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,946. Movano Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Movano by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

