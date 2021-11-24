-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). LightPath Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 377,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

