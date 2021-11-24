SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett Buys 2,500 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. 325,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

