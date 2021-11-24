Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $149.55 and last traded at $148.46, with a volume of 27279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

