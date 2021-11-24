Enzyme Finance Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00245450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00087437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MLNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.