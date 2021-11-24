Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

