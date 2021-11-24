Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

