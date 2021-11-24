Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,935.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,859.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,703.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

