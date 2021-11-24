BonusCloud (BXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147,849.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $147,849.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.