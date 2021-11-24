Juggernaut Market Capitalization Reaches $44.66 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $44.66 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

