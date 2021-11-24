Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 366,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

