Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 366,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
