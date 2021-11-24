CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 9,522 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. 15,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,623. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

