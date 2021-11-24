Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 58,359 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

RM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

