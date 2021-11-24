Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Christopher L. Mapes Sells 76,590 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,298. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

