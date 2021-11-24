TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $261.29

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.29 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 253.19 ($3.31). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 43,906 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company has a market capitalization of £412.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

