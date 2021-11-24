XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,249.54

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,249.54 ($68.59) and traded as low as GBX 5,100 ($66.63). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,300 ($69.24), with a volume of 51,028 shares traded.

XPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,255.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

