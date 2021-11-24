Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.06

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.06 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.02). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 249,272 shares trading hands.

BRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

