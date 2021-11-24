The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,793.88

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,793.88 ($23.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,742 ($22.76). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,742 ($22.76), with a volume of 258,808 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEIR. Citigroup cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.02).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,792.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -354.39.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

