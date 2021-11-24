Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.19. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 4,711,925 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at C($24,925.32). Insiders sold 1,350,550 shares of company stock worth $2,948,400 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

