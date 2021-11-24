Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $532.52

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 532.52 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 538.50 ($7.04). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.98), with a volume of 210,286 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 533.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

