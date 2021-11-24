CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on CTRRF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $$14.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.