Zacks: Brokerages Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in USA Truck by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USAK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. USA Truck has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $167.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.06.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.