Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,849.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,666.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

