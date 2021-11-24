Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,489 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

