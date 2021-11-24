ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

