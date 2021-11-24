TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TI Fluid Systems (LON: TIFS):

11/8/2021 – TI Fluid Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TI Fluid Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – TI Fluid Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – TI Fluid Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – TI Fluid Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TIFS traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 233.50 ($3.05). 596,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,484. TI Fluid Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.24.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

