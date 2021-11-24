Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,818. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

