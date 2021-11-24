Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.39. 324,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.72. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$22.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9803266 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.