$2.64 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post $2.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.11.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

