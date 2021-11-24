Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $86.23

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.23.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

GMED traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

