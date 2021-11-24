Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00245450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00087437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.