Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.67

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.67 and traded as high as $46.12. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 120,833 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $817.25 million, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

