Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.72

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.72 and traded as high as C$44.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.34, with a volume of 173,200 shares changing hands.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

