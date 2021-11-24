Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.45. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 60,669 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

