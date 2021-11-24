Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.33

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.33 and traded as high as C$67.24. Altus Group shares last traded at C$65.98, with a volume of 49,338 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 116.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.34.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0021053 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

