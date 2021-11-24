International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.51. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 18,216 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

