Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aegon by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 260.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 374.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 109,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

