-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 127,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after buying an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.