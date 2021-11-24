Stolper Co Acquires 575 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. 167,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

