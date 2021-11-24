Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

LOW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

