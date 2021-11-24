$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $2.65. Shopify reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP traded up $52.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,626.00. 61,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,750. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1-year low of $963.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,434.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

