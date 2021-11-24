Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,147. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

