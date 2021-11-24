Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

URBN stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban Outfitters stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

