Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ATDRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,231. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

