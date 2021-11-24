Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

