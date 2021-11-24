McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.61

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $257.61 and last traded at $257.23, with a volume of 147758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

The company has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

