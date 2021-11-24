Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 32,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 21,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.

About Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF)

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

