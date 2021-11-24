Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 34.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of 33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

BKHYY stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

