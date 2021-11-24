559 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 42.2% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,407.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,402.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.