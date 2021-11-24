Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target at €43.21

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.21 ($49.10).

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of EPA STM traded down €1.81 ($2.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €43.90 ($49.89). The company had a trading volume of 2,649,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is €40.02 and its 200 day moving average is €35.48.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

